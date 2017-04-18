New downtown San Rafael Transit Center plan moves forward

Plans for a new transit center for downtown San Rafael are coming into focus as the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency board approved an agreement this week with the Golden Gate Bridge district on some of the parameters of the project. The existing transit center - known as the C. Paul Bettini Transit Center for a former mayor - opened in 1991 and is used by 9,000 people daily.

