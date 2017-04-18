New downtown San Rafael Transit Cente...

New downtown San Rafael Transit Center plan moves forward

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Plans for a new transit center for downtown San Rafael are coming into focus as the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency board approved an agreement this week with the Golden Gate Bridge district on some of the parameters of the project. The existing transit center - known as the C. Paul Bettini Transit Center for a former mayor - opened in 1991 and is used by 9,000 people daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo's Raley's supermarket to close for good 8 min Anonkk 15
Graden/Scoggins Quit PC 10 min Anon 9
Vallejo City Manager asks council to consider c... 21 min Anonymous 23
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 6 hr Valley Lifer 65
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) 9 hr un agenda 21 12
Vallejo Police Department wins state-wide award... 9 hr rich haide 4
Two people arrested after using false documents... 10 hr rich haide 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC