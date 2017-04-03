Napa's Delicato buys 4M-case winery

Napa's Delicato buys 4M-case winery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Delicato Family Vineyards purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery at 385 Panoche Road in Paicines on the California Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates in April 2017. Delicato Family Vineyards purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery at 385 Panoche Road in Paicines on the California Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates in April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the police chief? 1 hr Anonymous 20
Vallejo Gets 82,000 Refugees 2 hr Anonymous 2
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No... 5 hr Anon 39
Jobs-rich firms consider Solano sites 11 hr see for yourself 31
Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability 11 hr GOB Mailman 22
About 700 witness 'USS Indy' film on Mare Island 11 hr beer hauler 4
Appeals court upholds California's cap-and-trad... 11 hr OG Green 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC