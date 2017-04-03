Napa's Delicato buys 4M-case winery
Delicato Family Vineyards purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery at 385 Panoche Road in Paicines on the California Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates in April 2017. Delicato Family Vineyards purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery at 385 Panoche Road in Paicines on the California Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates in April 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the police chief?
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|20
|Vallejo Gets 82,000 Refugees
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|5 hr
|Anon
|39
|Jobs-rich firms consider Solano sites
|11 hr
|see for yourself
|31
|Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability
|11 hr
|GOB Mailman
|22
|About 700 witness 'USS Indy' film on Mare Island
|11 hr
|beer hauler
|4
|Appeals court upholds California's cap-and-trad...
|11 hr
|OG Green
|4
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC