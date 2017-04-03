Napa's Delicato buys 4M-case winery

Delicato Family Vineyards purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery at 385 Panoche Road in Paicines on the California Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates in April 2017. Delicato Family Vineyards purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery at 385 Panoche Road in Paicines on the California Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates in April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.