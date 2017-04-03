Napa police shoot man dead Tuesday af...

Napa police shoot man dead Tuesday afternoon

Read more: SFGate

Police shot a man dead in Napa Tuesday afternoon, the second officer-involved shooting in the city in less than a month. The shooting unfolded after residents reported that a man was firing a gun - it wasn't clear at whom - near Linda Vista Avenue and Bueno Street, according to the Napa Police Department.

