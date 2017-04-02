Napa man arrested for allegedly sexua...

Napa man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Sonoma County sheriffs arrested a 50-year-old Napa, California man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Saturday. Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Marble around 5:40 a.m. near Highway 1 at South Harbour Way in Bodega Way.

