Napa man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Sonoma County sheriffs arrested a 50-year-old Napa, California man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Saturday. Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Marble around 5:40 a.m. near Highway 1 at South Harbour Way in Bodega Way.
