Murder suspect due back in court
A quick appearance in Solano County Superior Court by a murder suspect ended Monday just before an ambulance was called for a woman in the gallery. Lo was arrested that same day in the 1600 block of Trancas Street at a restaurant in Napa after Fairfield police got word of a possible domestic violence altercation at a home on Burgundy Way in Fairfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|1 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|16
|California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct...
|1 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|9
|Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '...
|4 hr
|I am NOT Burky
|3
|Putin Buys Mare for Cheap
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|10 hr
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|SeeClickFix results are in for month of March
|11 hr
|I Got Your ClickFix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC