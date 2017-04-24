Martha Stewart and Jose Andres Join B...

Martha Stewart and Jose Andres Join BottleRock's Star-Studded Culinary Stage

Despite some hiccups in its early years, Napa's BottleRock festival continues to attract top-notch culinary talent to match the musicians onstage. While chefs with a local connection like Tyler Florence and Masaharu Morimoto tend to get top billing on the food side, the festival has just added food world heavyweights Martha Stewart and Jose Andres to the lineup appearing at the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage.

