Lessons from Parkfield help predict continued fault movements after earthquakes
IMAGE: These two photos showing evidence of afterslip were taken where the West Napa fault crosses Highway 12 at Cuttings Wharf Road. The first offset measurement was taken the day of... view more A new study shows that the San Andreas Fault continued to slip gradually for six to twelve years after the 2004 magnitude 6.0 Parkfield, California earthquake, raising the issue of continued damage to structures built across fault zones after damaging earthquakes.
