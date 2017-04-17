Lessons from Parkfield help predict c...

Lessons from Parkfield help predict continued fault movements after earthquakes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: These two photos showing evidence of afterslip were taken where the West Napa fault crosses Highway 12 at Cuttings Wharf Road. The first offset measurement was taken the day of... view more A new study shows that the San Andreas Fault continued to slip gradually for six to twelve years after the 2004 magnitude 6.0 Parkfield, California earthquake, raising the issue of continued damage to structures built across fault zones after damaging earthquakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo strip mall evacuated due to gas leak 3 hr Whitey McKracken 4
Blighted illegal dump site in Vallejo mayor's c... 5 hr tiger 22
Cal Maritime: Why we oppose Orcem 6 hr Knob GOBbler 23
Vallejo shooting sends 9 to area hospitals 9 hr maxcene waters 6
Trump: 'Who paid fo'r' rallies seeking release ... 10 hr maxcene waters 4
Downtown Vallejo hosts early Earth Day celebrat... 19 hr Anonkk 6
Kidnapping truth comes out Sun No truth from you 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC