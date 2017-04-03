Kokua Hospitality Adds Two Napa Valle...

Kokua Hospitality Adds Two Napa Valley Properties To Growing Portfolio

Kokua Hospitality, LLC, an independent hotel management company based in San Francisco, today announces the addition of Napa Valley, California's Wine Country Inn and Napa Winery Inn to its management portfolio. The properties mark the third and fourth California-based hotels to be managed by the company.

