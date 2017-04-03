Kokua Hospitality Adds Two Napa Valley Properties To Growing Portfolio
Kokua Hospitality, LLC, an independent hotel management company based in San Francisco, today announces the addition of Napa Valley, California's Wine Country Inn and Napa Winery Inn to its management portfolio. The properties mark the third and fourth California-based hotels to be managed by the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability
|19 min
|Ginger
|16
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|29 min
|Ginger
|32
|AG Sessions says he'll punish sanctuaries, citi...
|1 hr
|now im sammie
|8
|S.F. company renews efforts for rail service on... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|13
|Jobs-rich firms consider Solano sites
|3 hr
|Phil
|27
|Suit: Soiled Elevators Limit Bay Area Rapid Tra...
|10 hr
|Anonkk
|4
|Car strikes gas line, sparking massive house fi...
|13 hr
|dem s lie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC