Is Holy Wine Going High End?

Is Holy Wine Going High End?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Beast

This coming Easter Sunday , millions of Catholics around the world will celebrate Jesus' resurrection from the dead. But some worshippers celebrating Mass in the San Francisco Bay Area will have a spiritual connection closer to death than others: They will be drinking sacramental wine made from grapes grown in cemeteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry Brown pardons three veterans deported to ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Battle over rent control in California expected... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Traffic Delays on Mare Island Causeway Bridge 1 hr Anon 3
Vallejo strip mall evacuated due to gas leak 1 hr Anonymous 1
Series of pipe bursts raise infrastructure conc... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Michael J. Haworth: On the facts, Orcem wins 1 hr Anonymous 1
Gary W. Smith: Child safety and south Vallejo 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC