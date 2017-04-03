Housing sees a generational divide

Housing sees a generational divide

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

Generation X and baby boomer homeowners in the Bay Area are considerably more opposed to construction of new housing in their neighborhoods than millennials and those who have moved to the region in the last few years. Moreover, a greater number of newer residents are worried about whether they can find affordable homes in the region than those who have lived here for many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Updated regional transportation plan released 4 hr Anonymous 1
SeeClickFix results are in for month of March 4 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Fairfield man ID'd as victim of Friday's Vallej... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Putin Buys Mare for Cheap 4 hr Anonymous 2
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No... 5 hr Mrs Shihsquee ova... 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC