Highway 37 is focus of Town Hall this...

Highway 37 is focus of Town Hall this Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Highway 37 where it intersects with Highway 101 near Novato was flooded for several weeks during this past winter's storms. It's one section of the 21-mile highway being reviewed by a four-county panel looking at long-range solutions for the troubled transportation route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct... 2 hr mrs shihsquee ova... 7
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No... 2 hr Anonymous 9
Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '... 2 hr Anonymous 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots 4 hr Madame Schlonng 4
Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue... 4 hr mrs shihsquee ova... 3
SeeClickFix results are in for month of March 5 hr I Got Your ClickFix 3
Updated regional transportation plan released 17 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC