Hercules doctor gets jail time, must ...

Hercules doctor gets jail time, must pay IRS $5.4 million in back

Tuesday

Napa resident Dr. John Compagno, a physician operating a pathology practice in Hercules, was sentenced to 37 months in prison Tuesday for filing fraudulent tax returns, federal prosecutors said. Napa resident Dr. John Compagno, a physician operating a pathology practice in Hercules, was sentenced to 37 months in prison Tuesday for filing fraudulent tax returns, federal prosecutors said.

