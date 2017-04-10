Hercules doctor gets jail time, must pay IRS $5.4 million in back

Napa resident Dr. John Compagno, a physician operating a pathology practice in Hercules, was sentenced to 37 months in prison Tuesday for filing fraudulent tax returns, federal prosecutors said. Napa resident Dr. John Compagno, a physician operating a pathology practice in Hercules, was sentenced to 37 months in prison Tuesday for filing fraudulent tax returns, federal prosecutors said.

