Hercules doctor gets jail time, must pay IRS $5.4 million in back
Napa resident Dr. John Compagno, a physician operating a pathology practice in Hercules, was sentenced to 37 months in prison Tuesday for filing fraudulent tax returns, federal prosecutors said. Napa resident Dr. John Compagno, a physician operating a pathology practice in Hercules, was sentenced to 37 months in prison Tuesday for filing fraudulent tax returns, federal prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council takes first steps to name Vallejo 'sanc...
|4 min
|anonymos
|21
|Mr. Tracy James Cullen: A chance for Vallejo
|32 min
|GOB Mailman
|30
|Fred Menard: Tips for a beautiful Vallejo
|3 hr
|whos sammy now
|4
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|little willy
|18
|Prostitutes To Be Trained
|8 hr
|Yowee that hoits
|1
|New stores coming to Vallejo
|8 hr
|im sammiest now
|11
|Vallejo, Renew our Exports!
|10 hr
|Larry
|19
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC