Grenache and Ham with a Honey, Fennel and Mustard Glaze
This month's recipe elicits warm mouthwatering memories of family gatherings. Ham is a staple with our gang, but due to the size of an average ham, it is usually saved for occasions when we can all get together and share and then for those smart enough to pack a plastic bag or two it can also provide a few delicious ham sandwiches and egg scrambles over the next week or so.
