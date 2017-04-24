Grammy Award-Winning Songwriters' New...

Grammy Award-Winning Songwriters' New Band Kicks Off BottleRock Festival in Napa, CA

Our affinity for wine country, coupled with our local fan base, makes BottleRock the perfect festival to launch this new musical endeavor." SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Troubadour 77 will kick off the sold-out 2017 BottleRock Festival at noon on Friday, May 26. Not only is the BottleRock Festival "the first taste of summer," but it will also be where Northern Californians gets their first taste of Troubadour 77, as they launch their summer tour that includes billings with Maroon 5 at the Napa Valley Expo, as well as Los Lobos and Robert Randolph and The Family Band later in the season.

