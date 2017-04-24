Get Schooled on Booze and Wine
Want to learn more about what's in your glass? Good idea. Here are a few opportunities coming up, starting with The School of Booze from Anchor Distilling Company on Sunday May 7th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tablehopper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Carrizales: Homeless victimized again
|2 hr
|Heidi Zahn Mallory
|1
|Several items before Vallejo City Council on Tu...
|2 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|20
|California's Construction Workers Make Less Tha...
|2 hr
|Eastside Tom
|5
|Jerry Brown Traded More Diesel Pollution For Hi...
|5 hr
|SamboIncognito
|4
|Woman discovers dozens of dead dogs while walki...
|8 hr
|Pinky-Rocky123412
|3
|Vallejo man's girlfriend's car carjacked when h...
|8 hr
|Larry
|9
|Possible signs of life at Vallejo's long-dorman...
|12 hr
|holey scatt
|6
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC