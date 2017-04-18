Genova Delicatessen Shuts Down Oakland Ravioli Factory
Now, almost exactly one year later, the family has decided to shutter the ravioli factory, their last remaining Oakland stronghold, and transfer business operations to Napa. According to a statement on its Facebook page, the ravioli factory has been under siege by vandals and graffiti artists that have added to the excessive costs of doing business in the area.
