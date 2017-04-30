Gary W. Smith: Vallejo roulette
Post the shipyard closure, Vallejo's development is meager and insufficient to sustain the community. This was evident in the bankruptcy and its process to continually tax citizens or lean on “grants.” Now, after rejecting a mall, grocery stores, LNG plant and vociferously deriding Orcem/VMT, the latest solution to city solvency is parking enforcement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.M. Bourdon: A clean break
|6 min
|The zodiac
|6
|Mr. Tracy James Cullen: A chance for Vallejo
|20 min
|Lost and Found
|5
|Liberal New Media's Biggest Challenge: Unioniza...
|1 hr
|tiger
|2
|Student loans: Modern form of indentured servit...
|1 hr
|tiger
|3
|Pelosi joins hundreds at anti-poverty rally in ...
|2 hr
|tiger
|3
|Lawyers meet in Huskins, Quinn defamation case ...
|2 hr
|Pope John
|3
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|19 hr
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC