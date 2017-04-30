Gary W. Smith: Vallejo roulette

Gary W. Smith: Vallejo roulette

Post the shipyard closure, Vallejo's development is meager and insufficient to sustain the community. This was evident in the bankruptcy and its process to continually tax citizens or lean on “grants.” Now, after rejecting a mall, grocery stores, LNG plant and vociferously deriding Orcem/VMT, the latest solution to city solvency is parking enforcement .

