Free bus rides around Napa for Earth Day

Free bus rides around Napa for Earth Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NAPA >> Napa Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides on all Vine Transit buses from Thursday through Saturday in celebration of Earth Day 2017, agency officials announced. NVTA will also host an informational table from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Oxbow Commons for the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County's Earth Day celebration, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disabled placards for thousands of dead Califor... 1 hr GEE 3
More Than 90 Percent of Californians Live With ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
30 Companies Operating Self-Driving Cars on Cal... 1 hr Anonymous 1
See how much child care costs in each Californi... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo overpass set to be torn down 1 hr Anonymous 1
Man stabbed in leg during domestic dispute in V... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Hammer-wielding woman arrested in Vallejo for a... 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC