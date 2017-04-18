Free bus rides around Napa for Earth Day

NAPA >> Napa Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides on all Vine Transit buses from Thursday through Saturday in celebration of Earth Day 2017, agency officials announced. NVTA will also host an informational table from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Oxbow Commons for the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County's Earth Day celebration, they said.

