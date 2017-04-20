Four Bay Area hospitals fined by stat...

Four Bay Area hospitals fined by state health department

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued $1.1 million in fines to 14 hospitals around the state where patients died or were injured because the hospitals did not follow their policies. Four Bay Area hospitals - one in Redwood City, two in San Francisco and one in Napa - were among 14 facilities fined by the California Department of Public Health on Thursday after investigators determined that their staffs caused - or almost caused - serious injury or death to patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo's Raley's supermarket to close for good 8 min Anonkk 15
Graden/Scoggins Quit PC 10 min Anon 9
Vallejo City Manager asks council to consider c... 21 min Anonymous 23
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 6 hr Valley Lifer 65
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) 9 hr un agenda 21 12
Vallejo Police Department wins state-wide award... 9 hr rich haide 4
Two people arrested after using false documents... 10 hr rich haide 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC