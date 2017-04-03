Five dilapidated, historical American Canyon buildings razed
AMERICAN CANYON >> What were likely the oldest buildings in American Canyon were torn town last week as part of a deal between the city and the owners of the Napa Valley Casino, officials of both entities said. Though he can't guarantee it, casino owner Brian Altizer said he hopes to build a new facility there within the next year or so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|1 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|16
|California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct...
|1 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|9
|Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '...
|4 hr
|I am NOT Burky
|3
|Putin Buys Mare for Cheap
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|10 hr
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|SeeClickFix results are in for month of March
|11 hr
|I Got Your ClickFix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC