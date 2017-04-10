Earth Day coming to American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON >> This city calls its Earth Day celebration, AmCan by the Bay, and this year it's planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Napa River Bay Trail - 625 Eucalyptus Drive, city officials announced. Designed to “celebrate all things green and inspire participants to become more environmentally friendly,” the event features various activities and information booths, organizers said.

