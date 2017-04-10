Donna Polizzi: Visit to Napa Valley Is Magical, But a Reminder of How Good We Have It Here
A key draw at Ciccio Restaurant in Yountville, in the Napa Valley, is this beautiful pizza oven that was handcrafted in Murano, Italy. A key draw at Ciccio Restaurant in Yountville, in the Napa Valley, is this beautiful pizza oven that was handcrafted in Murano, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blighted illegal dump site in Vallejo mayor's c...
|57 min
|tiger
|22
|Cal Maritime: Why we oppose Orcem
|2 hr
|Knob GOBbler
|23
|Vallejo shooting sends 9 to area hospitals
|5 hr
|maxcene waters
|6
|Trump: 'Who paid fo'r' rallies seeking release ...
|5 hr
|maxcene waters
|4
|Downtown Vallejo hosts early Earth Day celebrat...
|15 hr
|Anonkk
|6
|Kidnapping truth comes out
|22 hr
|No truth from you
|4
|GEVC scam (Oct '09)
|Mar 29
|Chris Mccafferty
|44
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC