Dodd's 'media literacy' bill to fight fake news advances

20 hrs ago

A bill that Sen. Bill Dodd says will combat fake news by adding media literacy to school curriculums passed a key vote Wednesday in the state Senate Education Committee. A rise in fake news was widely noted during the most recent presidential election when hoax websites deceived visitors with deceptive headlines and false facts, according to the press release by Dodd, D-Napa.

