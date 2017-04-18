Dodd's 'media literacy' bill to fight fake news advances
A bill that Sen. Bill Dodd says will combat fake news by adding media literacy to school curriculums passed a key vote Wednesday in the state Senate Education Committee. A rise in fake news was widely noted during the most recent presidential election when hoax websites deceived visitors with deceptive headlines and false facts, according to the press release by Dodd, D-Napa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo residents invited to meeting on water r...
|52 min
|Anonymous
|13
|Disabled placards for thousands of dead Califor...
|4 hr
|bouncing round
|8
|Where is Obama ?
|21 hr
|harveymilk
|4
|Law Bans Demonstartions, Placards, Liberals
|21 hr
|tiger
|2
|Hammer-wielding woman arrested in Vallejo for a...
|Wed
|another rip off
|2
|Man stabbed in leg during domestic dispute in V...
|Wed
|another rip off
|2
|More Than 90 Percent of Californians Live With ...
|Wed
|another rip off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC