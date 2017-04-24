Ciao Italia

Mary Ann Esposito, host of the longest-running cooking show on public television, travels around the United States and Rome, Italy in search of recipes that can be prepared in thirty-minutes or less for a busy audience that has time to enjoy great Italian food but doesn' t always have time to prepare it "the old way." Mary Ann travels to the Robert Pepi Winery in Napa, California to visit vintner, Marco Di Giulio who shows her how they make San Giovese wine just like they do in Italy.

