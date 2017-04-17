Carousel-style house in Napa asks $1....

Carousel-style house in Napa asks $1.85 million

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Marketing materials for the three-bed, two-and-a-half bath Napa house on a hillside at 1515 Maxwell Avenue compare it to a sundial, and even dub it the Sundial House. While the resemblance to ancient timepiece, or perhaps the chambered curves of certain seashells, becomes evident from above, from a more human elevation it better resembles a carousel, albeit an immovable one frozen at a moment in time-presumably 1996, when it was built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo strip mall evacuated due to gas leak 3 hr Whitey McKracken 4
Blighted illegal dump site in Vallejo mayor's c... 5 hr tiger 22
Cal Maritime: Why we oppose Orcem 6 hr Knob GOBbler 23
Vallejo shooting sends 9 to area hospitals 9 hr maxcene waters 6
Trump: 'Who paid fo'r' rallies seeking release ... 10 hr maxcene waters 4
Downtown Vallejo hosts early Earth Day celebrat... 19 hr Anonkk 6
Kidnapping truth comes out Sun No truth from you 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC