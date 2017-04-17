Carousel-style house in Napa asks $1.85 million

Marketing materials for the three-bed, two-and-a-half bath Napa house on a hillside at 1515 Maxwell Avenue compare it to a sundial, and even dub it the Sundial House. While the resemblance to ancient timepiece, or perhaps the chambered curves of certain seashells, becomes evident from above, from a more human elevation it better resembles a carousel, albeit an immovable one frozen at a moment in time-presumably 1996, when it was built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.