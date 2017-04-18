Calistoga's Historic Rails Reach End ...

Calistoga's Historic Rails Reach End of the Line

Just 170 feet of train tracks are all that remains of the original San Francisco, Napa, Calistoga Railway. The city of Calistoga plans to remove the tracks during upcoming roadwork.

