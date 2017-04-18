Calistoga's Historic Rails Reach End of the Line
Just 170 feet of train tracks are all that remains of the original San Francisco, Napa, Calistoga Railway. The city of Calistoga plans to remove the tracks during upcoming roadwork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frank Malifrando: Downtown Vallejo and the wate...
|35 min
|Molly
|7
|Karen S. Hester: Business first, housing later
|41 min
|Molly
|3
|Graden to resign from planning commission
|1 hr
|im feelin sammie
|6
|Vallejo City Manager asks council to consider c...
|1 hr
|im feelin sammie
|32
|Vallejo's Raley's supermarket to close for good
|2 hr
|Wanglow
|30
|Senior Prostitutes Demand Portapotties
|4 hr
|Cownsillman
|1
|Plan Bay Area Public Hearing in Vallejo
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC