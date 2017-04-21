Bill Murray To Debut Classical Music,...

Bill Murray To Debut Classical Music, Literature Project In Napa

Bill Murray, the 66-year-old actor, is also the leader of a very large cult that scrutinizes and adores his every weirdo project. The next one to obsess over will be in Napa this summer at Festival Napa Valley : There, with Jan Vogler, an acclaimed classical cellist he met on an international flight, plus violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, he'll perform New Worlds on July 20. The eclectic program has Murray crooning a few Gershwin numbers like "It Ain't Necessarily So," Van Morrison tunes, and reading passages from Whitman and Hemingway as the trio plays behind him.

