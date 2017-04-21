Attorneys: Accused Oikos killer restored to mental competency
The man charged with seven counts of murder and other charges for a shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 has been restored to mental competency, the attorneys in his case said Friday. However, the attorneys declined to comment on what the next step will be in the long-running legal odyssey for One Goh, 48, such as whether he will now stand trial.
