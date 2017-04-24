April 27 Vallejo A&E Source: E-40, Chestnut, Martha Stewart in BottleRocka s culinary line-up
Yet, Vallejo natives E-40 and Joe Chestnut, the world's No. 1 competitive eater, find themselves perhaps not together at the same time, but at least on the same culinary stage at BottleRock, Napa Valley's music festival May 26-28.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible signs of life at Vallejo's long-dorman...
|46 min
|I Got Your Signs
|4
|Jerry Brown Traded More Diesel Pollution For Hi...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California's Construction Workers Make Less Tha...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|UC kept secret $175 million reserve as it raise...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Woman discovers dozens of dead dogs while walki...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Jim Spering: Employees the priority
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo's Raley's supermarket to close for good
|8 hr
|Samalamadingdong
|35
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC