American Canyon City Council states the citya s a oeinclusivea of immigrants position
In a photo from January, 2013, city residents and City Council members, including Mayor Leon Garcia, held a protest march over a racist rant, which wound up launching the city's 'We Heart Everyone in AmCan' campaign. That campaign was relaunched at Tuesday's City Council meeting with the reading of a proclamation on the city's desire to be welcoming to all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|4 hr
|Phil
|33
|Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability
|4 hr
|Phil
|18
|AG Sessions says he'll punish sanctuaries, citi...
|6 hr
|now im sammie
|8
|S.F. company renews efforts for rail service on... (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|13
|Jobs-rich firms consider Solano sites
|8 hr
|Phil
|27
|Suit: Soiled Elevators Limit Bay Area Rapid Tra...
|14 hr
|Anonkk
|4
|Car strikes gas line, sparking massive house fi...
|17 hr
|dem s lie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC