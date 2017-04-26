Accused Oakland university mass shooter appears in court, but delays plea

The man charged with seven counts of murder and other charges for a shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 appeared in court briefly today but his plea entry was delayed until next Tuesday. One Goh, 48, who now has streaks of gray hair, was recently deemed by court-appointed doctors to have been restored to mental competency, which theoretically means he can now stand trial, defense lawyer David Klaus said after Goh's hearing today.

