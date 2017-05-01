A taste of the trades

A taste of the trades

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Reporter

THE REPORTER Oxygen-acetylene torch in hand, Julian Rucker , an iron worker with Local 378 of the Iron Workers Union, shows Uriel Garcia, a junior at Napa High, how to cut steel during a hands-on construction career fair hosted Friday by the North Bay Apprenticeship Coordinators Association at Local 104 of the Sheet Metal Workers union's training center in Fairfield. Forrest Blue, a junior at Vintage High in Napa, sat astride a yellow-painted, pint-sized hydraulic shovel-excavator, using a stubby control stick to move the boom, arm and bucket, tentatively at best, as Steve Lewis, a member of Local 3 of the Operating Engineers union, looked on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council set to review VMT/Orcem ap... 27 min his mama said 20
School Board Meeting - May 3 2 hr Mary Fukuto 12
News Nestor Aliga: Vets to be honored (Oct '16) 8 hr Anonymous 5
How California DMV Could Settle the Question of... 10 hr Travel Agent 3
Trump 98 cent gas promise 16 hr Pa said wuaa 3
Trump to Trim Constitution? 16 hr kleer it up ointment 1
University of California IT Workers Sue After L... 16 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC