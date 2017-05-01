A taste of the trades

THE REPORTER Oxygen-acetylene torch in hand, Julian Rucker , an iron worker with Local 378 of the Iron Workers Union, shows Uriel Garcia, a junior at Napa High, how to cut steel during a hands-on construction career fair hosted Friday by the North Bay Apprenticeship Coordinators Association at Local 104 of the Sheet Metal Workers union's training center in Fairfield. Forrest Blue, a junior at Vintage High in Napa, sat astride a yellow-painted, pint-sized hydraulic shovel-excavator, using a stubby control stick to move the boom, arm and bucket, tentatively at best, as Steve Lewis, a member of Local 3 of the Operating Engineers union, looked on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.