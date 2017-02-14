Wines of the Week: California's Alexander Valley Cabernets
From left: Jordan 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, Lancaster Estate 2013 cabernet sauvignon and 2013 Stonestreet Alexander Valley Cabernet. It's worth remembering that all California Cabernet Sauvignon doesn't come from Napa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem
|1 min
|Tofflers_Mom
|14
|Police protest is a joke
|22 min
|ICE
|6
|Pedestrian Bridge
|2 hr
|Monk
|1
|Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss...
|4 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|12
|UC releases details on 113 employee sexual misc...
|6 hr
|it s what they do
|2
|CA Weighs Tougher Emissions Rules For Gas-Power...
|6 hr
|guess who
|2
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|18 hr
|davey
|48
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC