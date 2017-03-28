Wine Industry Symposium Group Announces 22nd Annual Vineyard Economics Seminar
The Wine Industry Symposium Group, a subsidiary of Wine Business Monthly, has announced the program for the 22nd Annual Vineyard Economics Seminar, set for Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Napa, California at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel. The full-day event will feature vineyard and agriculture experts and influencers active in the wine business locally, regionally and nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cindy Mitchell
|32 min
|Bye Cindy
|1
|Proposed California Bill Would Ban 'Fake News'
|1 hr
|Article One
|2
|Mike Browne: Visit Vallejo wants to hear from you
|1 hr
|buck camperland
|5
|Vallejo residents, workers, called on to help '...
|2 hr
|Harry
|3
|Yet another Vallejo rear break in arson on 3/28/17
|3 hr
|hot dip browne
|3
|California would virtually eliminate money bail...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California, New York governors blast Trump powe...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC