Wine Industry Symposium Group Announces 22nd Annual Vineyard Economics Seminar

The Wine Industry Symposium Group, a subsidiary of Wine Business Monthly, has announced the program for the 22nd Annual Vineyard Economics Seminar, set for Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Napa, California at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel. The full-day event will feature vineyard and agriculture experts and influencers active in the wine business locally, regionally and nationally.

