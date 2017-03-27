Vallejoa s Deaf Church still plugging...

Vallejoa s Deaf Church still plugging quietly away, struggling to replace leaky roof

Vallejo Times-Herald

Its financial struggles notwithstanding, the Vallejo Deaf Church - still one of a very few houses of worship catering to the hearing impaired - celebrated its 20th year last month. Pastor Oscar Bibb and his wife and associate pastor Olivia Bibb host people from all over the region at the church, located at 1640 Broadway St. The church made news in 2008 when it held a fundraiser to repair its roof.

