Unemployment continued falling in Sol...

Unemployment continued falling in Solano, Napa counties in February

Unemployment rates were down slightly in February in both Solano and Napa counties, as they are in most of the rest of the country, according to the latest figures, released Friday. Solano County's February jobless rate was 5.4 percent, down from 5.7 percent in January and below the 5.8 percent estimated a year ago.

