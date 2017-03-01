Two arrested in American Canyon in stolen car
A Vallejo man and a Napa woman, both wanted by law enforcement officials, were arrested in American Canyon on Thursday in a stolen car full of other stolen items, American Canyon Police Chief Tracey Stuart said. At about 2:30 a.m. officers checked a car parked at 7011 Main Street, with the engine running and two people apparently passed out inside, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|39 min
|molly now
|26
|Free immigration forum at Fighting Back Partner...
|1 hr
|GEE
|8
|What happen with the kidnapping
|2 hr
|No apolgy for you
|6
|Jimmy Genn: Stop fighting progress
|2 hr
|GOB FM 98_6
|4
|South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob
|2 hr
|GOB FM 98_6
|5
|Rollout of BART's new train cars slowed by test...
|3 hr
|yuup
|2
|Gary W. Smith: Vallejo is marking time to nowhere
|3 hr
|yuup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC