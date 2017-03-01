Two arrested in American Canyon in stolen car

A Vallejo man and a Napa woman, both wanted by law enforcement officials, were arrested in American Canyon on Thursday in a stolen car full of other stolen items, American Canyon Police Chief Tracey Stuart said. At about 2:30 a.m. officers checked a car parked at 7011 Main Street, with the engine running and two people apparently passed out inside, she said.

