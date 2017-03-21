Trainer & Kinesiology Major Sarah Merkel '09 Celebrates ' Safe Sports School Award'
"It's fantastic to be recognized and to do it again for a second year, maintaining that level of care for our athletes and safety," says Sarah Merkel, head athletic trainer at Justin-Siena High School. The Catholic preparatory school, located in Napa, California, has received the National Athletic Trainers' Association's Safe Sports School award for its sports medicine program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo officer in viral video already has forc...
|23 min
|nihga please
|10
|Sharon McGriff Payne: Community on edge
|27 min
|alternative racism
|6
|Orcem Appeal
|36 min
|La La Land
|14
|GEVC scam (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Sheri
|43
|Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic...
|1 hr
|and finally
|22
|Thompson pushing for more affordable housing wi...
|2 hr
|dem liars
|4
|Recycled art contest returns to Vallejo
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC