Trainer & Kinesiology Major Sarah Merkel '09 Celebrates ' Safe Sports School Award'

"It's fantastic to be recognized and to do it again for a second year, maintaining that level of care for our athletes and safety," says Sarah Merkel, head athletic trainer at Justin-Siena High School. The Catholic preparatory school, located in Napa, California, has received the National Athletic Trainers' Association's Safe Sports School award for its sports medicine program.

