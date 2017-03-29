Tourist critically hurt in St. Helena bike crash
A 70-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she fell from her bicycle in St. Helena Monday morning, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The victim, a resident of Glen Ellen, Virginia, was riding a 2016 Trek XM700 road bike on the shoulder of southbound Silverado Trail south of Pope street around 10:35 a.m. when her right handlebar struck a blue recycling container in the shoulder of the road, CHP Officer Anna Paulson said.
