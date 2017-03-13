Three earthquakes strike less than 30 minutes apart in Northern,
Earthquake magnitudes measure the energy released by a tremor, but are not meant to calculate how intense the shaking is for those near the epicenter. To measure how forceful a quake felt to someone or something near the epicenter, geologists use something called the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop defrocked?
|17 min
|The zodiac
|20
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|36 min
|Bye Police
|1
|Jeff Ruszler: Too many crybabies
|37 min
|im feelin sammie
|8
|Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Talking phartss
|9
|Vallejo school board fires district superintendent (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|What I Said
|14
|School board shocker: Bishop fired
|3 hr
|vallejo parent
|4
|Solano salutes its public defenders
|3 hr
|still screwed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC