Thompson bill would aid earthquake retrofits
WASHINGTON, DC >> Reps. Mike Thompson and Paul Cook introduced the Earthquake Mitigation Incentive and Tax Parity Act of 2017 to exclude incentives for residential seismic retrofits from federal taxation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstart coffee business in Vallejo seeks crowd-...
|48 min
|duh hee sam me
|4
|Legislators propose bonds, need skeptic Brown's...
|1 hr
|haters
|2
|Candidates for California governor debate chart...
|1 hr
|haters
|2
|California State University board votes to rais...
|1 hr
|Chomper
|3
|Vallejo district asks voters to renew yearly $4...
|1 hr
|Josie
|2
|Sanchez wants to see how Solano moves forward o...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California says GOP health bill would cost stat...
|17 hr
|that s right
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC