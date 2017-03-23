Thompson bill would aid earthquake re...

Thompson bill would aid earthquake retrofits

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

WASHINGTON, DC >> Reps. Mike Thompson and Paul Cook introduced the Earthquake Mitigation Incentive and Tax Parity Act of 2017 to exclude incentives for residential seismic retrofits from federal taxation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upstart coffee business in Vallejo seeks crowd-... 48 min duh hee sam me 4
Legislators propose bonds, need skeptic Brown's... 1 hr haters 2
Candidates for California governor debate chart... 1 hr haters 2
California State University board votes to rais... 1 hr Chomper 3
Vallejo district asks voters to renew yearly $4... 1 hr Josie 2
Sanchez wants to see how Solano moves forward o... 7 hr Anonymous 1
California says GOP health bill would cost stat... 17 hr that s right 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC