Thomas Kellera s Addendum eatery re-opens for the season

Addendum, the seasonal pop-up lunch spot, which is part of Thomas Keller's Ad Hoc restaurant group, just reopened for the 2017 season. Addendum, the seasonal pop-up lunch spot that's part of Thomas Keller's Ad Hoc restaurant group, just reopened for the 2017 season with boxed lunch menus that include pulled pork sandwiches and Keller's signature buttermilk fried chicken.

