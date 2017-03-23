Thomas Kellera s Addendum eatery re-o...

Thomas Kellera s Addendum eatery re-opens for the season

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Addendum, the seasonal pop-up lunch spot, which is part of Thomas Keller's Ad Hoc restaurant group, just reopened for the 2017 season. Addendum, the seasonal pop-up lunch spot that's part of Thomas Keller's Ad Hoc restaurant group, just reopened for the 2017 season with boxed lunch menus that include pulled pork sandwiches and Keller's signature buttermilk fried chicken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo To Change Name 5 min im feelin sammie 20
California to free 9,500 inmates in 4 years 23 min Sam 2
California passes nation's toughest methane emi... 50 min Anonymous 1
Faraday Quits Vallejo 2 hr Tofflers_Mom 8
Upstart coffee business in Vallejo seeks crowd-... 8 hr lil sammie 9
Legislators propose bonds, need skeptic Brown's... 8 hr Sammies DJ Service 4
Vallejo district asks voters to renew yearly $4... 8 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC