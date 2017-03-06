Taste of Wine: Cabernet Sauvignon - the classic red wineMarch 6, 2017
Far Niente of Napa Valley celebrates its new release, a 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, at the luxurious Meritage Resort in Napa. From left: Executive Chef Dana Hicks, guest Chef Miller McRae, and Far Niente Winemaker Nicole Marchesi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faraday Future seeking negotiation extension fo...
|2 hr
|Amon
|7
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|2 hr
|Amon
|128
|South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|18
|Sam Making Vester Threats (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|6
|New evidence suggests missing Vallejo teen coul...
|12 hr
|Stupid says
|2
|Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo
|14 hr
|stand back
|17
|Jimmy Genn: SOS, Survival of our Smokestack?
|14 hr
|Hot In Here
|13
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC