Study: Solano, Napa county residents to fare better under TrumpCare a " at first

The average median income-earning couple in Vallejo will end up with more than $500 per year more federal help under the proposed Republican health care plan compared to what they would get under former President Obama's Affordable Care Act over the next few years, a new study shows. The picture is even more stark for people in Vacaville, Fairfield and Napa, where they would get no subsidies under Obamacare but can expect to get $5,000 under Trumpcare, according to the study.

