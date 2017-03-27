Sonoma's Trashion Fashion wraps up we...

Sonoma's Trashion Fashion wraps up week of fun

The Sonoma Community Center's Seventh Annual Trashion Fashion Runway Show was held on Saturday, March 25. Designers and models once again thrilled the crowd with their creative costumes made from recyclables.

