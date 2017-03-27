Sonoma's Trashion Fashion wraps up week of fun
The Sonoma Community Center's Seventh Annual Trashion Fashion Runway Show was held on Saturday, March 25. Designers and models once again thrilled the crowd with their creative costumes made from recyclables. The Sonoma Community Center's Seventh Annual Trashion Fashion Runway Show was held on Saturday, March 25. Designers and models once again thrilled the crowd with their creative costumes made from recyclables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California voters want to work with Trump, poll...
|2 hr
|M A G A
|3
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|3 hr
|S Kimo
|4
|Howard Fitzpatrick: A crying shame
|4 hr
|they still get paid
|2
|California chief justice warns rule of law 'cha...
|4 hr
|ha ha ha
|2
|Bill To Increase Welfare Payments Stalls In Cal...
|4 hr
|ha ha ha
|2
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|7 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Vallejo woman arrested for shooting daughter's ...
|10 hr
|im sam and im bad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC