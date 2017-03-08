Sonoma Plaza tasting rooms: A head count
Many Sonoma residents have noticed the metamorphosis of storefronts around Sonoma Plaza and intersecting side streets from local retail shops to tasting rooms and wine bars. Lots of factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Towers coming to Vallejo
|4 min
|Anon
|17
|Ryan Messano: A short-lived 'victory'
|6 min
|Anonymous
|4
|Police vacate dozens of squatters from Vallejo ...
|33 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Rick Mariani: Your turn, council
|50 min
|Wanglow
|16
|David Manley: A vote for the future
|7 hr
|Pearsall Legacy DUI
|5
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|13 hr
|chingachinga
|31
|Torlakson asks feds to clarify policy on ICE ac...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC