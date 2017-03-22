Solano, Napa among counties to share $36 million in storm cleanup funds
Solano and Napa counties are among 34 in California that could benefit from millions of federal dollars directed to cleanup efforts following January's heavy storms, U.S. Department of Labor officials announced Wednesday. “Northern California paid a hefty toll for storms that brought heavy rain and snow in January 2017,” according to the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic...
|10 min
|Guantanamo Sam
|23
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|21 min
|Helen
|1
|AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who ...
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|50
|In California, Democratic Voter Registration Cl...
|6 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|Judge Allows California High-Speed Rail Funding...
|7 hr
|graft and bribes
|2
|California State University board votes to rais...
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC