Solano, Napa among counties to share $36 million in storm cleanup funds

23 hrs ago

Solano and Napa counties are among 34 in California that could benefit from millions of federal dollars directed to cleanup efforts following January's heavy storms, U.S. Department of Labor officials announced Wednesday. “Northern California paid a hefty toll for storms that brought heavy rain and snow in January 2017,” according to the announcement.

