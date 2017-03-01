Solano motorists start March paying w...

Solano motorists start March paying way more for gas

The Daily Republic

Motorists filling up their tanks in the Solano County area would have noticed a sharp increase in the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel as February morphed into March. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline Thursday was $2.88 in the Vallejo-Fairfield-Napa survey area, according to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report.

