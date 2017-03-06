Snow dusts mountains around Central V...

Snow dusts mountains around Central Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Democrat

Several mountains around the Bay Area and on into Napa, Yolo and Solano counties were blanketed in snow following a weekend cold weather system while scattered showers also caused hail in some areas. Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard near Saratoga, where the elevation is about 2,000 feet, received a heavy dusting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 8 min Anonymous 157
Faraday Future seeking negotiation extension fo... 40 min LittleWillyWilly 16
News Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef... 1 hr Wanglow 4
End Social Security to Defeat Korea 1 hr Anonymous 2
Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo 1 hr Everyone knows 20
Silicon Valley Loses 100% of All 2016 Job Gains... 9 hr White Flight 3
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... Jan '17 sammie saw it too 18
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC