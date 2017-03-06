Snow dusts mountains around Central Valley
Several mountains around the Bay Area and on into Napa, Yolo and Solano counties were blanketed in snow following a weekend cold weather system while scattered showers also caused hail in some areas. Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard near Saratoga, where the elevation is about 2,000 feet, received a heavy dusting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|8 min
|Anonymous
|157
|Faraday Future seeking negotiation extension fo...
|40 min
|LittleWillyWilly
|16
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|4
|End Social Security to Defeat Korea
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo
|1 hr
|Everyone knows
|20
|Silicon Valley Loses 100% of All 2016 Job Gains...
|9 hr
|White Flight
|3
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Jan '17
|sammie saw it too
|18
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC