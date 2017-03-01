Smokey Bear stops by Pena Adobe

The most famous mascot in fire safety, the fabled Smokey Bear, paid a visit Saturday to Pena Adobe Regional Park to continue his seven decades-long and counting campaign in the name of preventing forest fires. Joining Smokey were firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention , who were there to inform the community about precautionary measures that can be taken before the fast-approaching fire season.

